Prabhas Shares New Radhe Shyam Poster; Teaser to Release on His Birthday

On Wednesday, actor Prabhas shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, on Instagram. The actor also announced that the audience will get a better introduction of Vikramaditya in the teaser that will release on his birthday, 23 October.

Sharing the new poster, the Telegu superstar Prabhas wrote, “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages.”