Prabhas Shares New Radhe Shyam Poster; Teaser to Release on His Birthday

Prabhas shared a new poster for his upcoming film Radhe Shyam.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
On Wednesday, actor Prabhas shared a new poster of his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, on Instagram. The actor also announced that the audience will get a better introduction of Vikramaditya in the teaser that will release on his birthday, 23 October.
Sharing the new poster, the Telegu superstar Prabhas wrote, “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages.”
Previously, the actor had wished his Radhe Shyam co-star Pooja Hegde on her birthday and had shared a new poster featuring her as well. Pooja could be seen in a gorgeous white gown. Prabhas wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday @hegdepooja!” The poster also revealed that Pooja Hegde's character is named Prerana in the film.
Pooja Hegde thanked Prabhas in the comments.
Radhe Shyam is a period drama adventure film set in Europe in the era of 70s. The film is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Pooja Hegde as a princess and Prabhas as a fortune teller named Vikramaditya.
After a few delays because of the pandemic, the movie has been scheduled to release on 14 January. The Bahubali actor also has the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Spirit lined up.
Prabhas will be also seen in Prashant Neel’s Salaar which is set to release on 14 April 2022. Prabhas will also team up with Saif Ali Khan for Adipurush.
