Prabhas Announces 25th Film With Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Titled 'Spirit'

We all know how Prabhas fans adore him and how eagerly they have been waiting for his 25th film. The wait is finally over. Prabhas took to social media to announce his collaboration with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The movie was tentatively titled Prabhas25, but now the makers have announced the title, Spirit. Produced by T-series, the makers also revealed that the project is set to release on a massive scale, hinting that Spirit might hit the screens as a pan-Indian film.