Porn Films Case: Cops Seek Extension of Raj Kundra's Custody

Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Ryan Thorpe were produced before the Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Friday, 23 July, in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films, as per a report by ANI. The police sought seven days further custody of the duo.

"Police suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated", Mumbai Police told the court.