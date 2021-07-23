Porn Films Case: Cops Seek Extension of Raj Kundra's Custody

Raj Kundra has been arrested in a porn films case.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Ryan Thorpe were produced before the Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Friday, 23 July, in connection with a case related to the production of pornographic films, as per a report by ANI. The police sought seven days further custody of the duo.
"Police suspect that the money earned from pornography was used for online betting. This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated", Mumbai Police told the court.
Earlier, the Mumbai Police claimed that they recovered WhatsApp chats, among other evidence, that point to Raj Kundra's involvement in the porn films case. The police have also alleged that Kundra was the 'key conspirator' in the case. In a press conference held some time back, Joint Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Milind Bharambe, stated that small actors were promised parts in web shows and then forced to film semi-nude and nude scenes.
