‘Couldn’t Cry About It’: Pooja Hegde on Losing Her Luggage Before Cannes Debut

She added, “I was like, 'Okay fine, let's get into the car. Let's do fittings here. I'll figure out the outfit.' And my team ran and got new hair products, new makeup, and all of that. We've had no lunch, sometimes no breakfast. It was pretty hectic. My hair stylist had food poisoning so he was going to pass out but he was doing my hair. I have a stand up team. I'm here because of them.”

Pooja Hegde shared videos from the red carpet on Instagram with the caption, “The iconic red carpet stairs at the Cannes Film Festival. What a rush this was.” Pooja is part of the Indian delegation to the Cannes Film Festival 2022 led by Anurag Thakur, the Minister of Information & Broadcasting.