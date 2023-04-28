'Please Respect My Privacy Till I Return to India': Actor Chrisann Pereira

She went on to write, "Despite the gap in language, the Sharjah police took me in and spoke to me very respectfully. They got officials to translate in Urdu and Hindi to get a clear picture. While they protected me, I was even reading a book at the police station. At all times there was a minimum of one lady police officer accompanying me. Despite the magnitude and unresolved investigation at the beginning, they never handcuffed me."

Adding, "I respected the law and procedure of their land and they respected me. They gave me details of the case that I didn't know about and guaranteed me of the Just judicial system."

She also went on to talk about how she received help from medical professionals. She also thanked the Sharjah officials.

Chrisann was in Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after she was framed. Prior to the release, Mumbai Police unearthed a conspiracy hatched by two people who wanted to allegedly trap Chrisann in an attempt to take revenge on her mother. On 25 April, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the men on charges of framing the actor.