Pics & Videos From Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar's Wedding

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar tied the knot on Friday, 16 July. Photos and videos from their wedding are all over the internet. For her big day, Disha chose a red lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Rahul wore a gold and cream sherwani, also designed by the same designers.

After the wedding, the couple interacted with the media.

Take a look at the photos and videos: