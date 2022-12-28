Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Pics That Never Made It To The Gram': Alia Bhatt Shares A Heartwarming Reel

Alia Bhatt was last seen in 'Bhrahmastra.'
Alia Bhatt shared a cute Instagram reel.  

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a lovely reel of all the photos she did not get to share with her fans this year. She compiled various pictures together to share the reel.

Alia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming reel of all the photos that did not make it to her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "pics that never made it to the gram."

Check out the reel here:

Alia was last seen in Brahmastra, which was a mega success at the box office and also starred her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor. Other than Brahmastra, she also starred in Netflix's Darlings and Gangubai Kathaiwadi.

She will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

