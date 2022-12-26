'Best Time Of The Year': Alia Bhatt Shares Pics From Her Christmas Celebrations

Alia celebrated Chirstmas this year with her close friends and family. She celebrated Christmas with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt. Moreover, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got together for the annual Christmas lunch at the Kapoor house.

Soni Razdan also posted a few pictures with her daughters on Instagram. "It’s a holly jolly Christmas. Also a great time to get these two together at one time at home", she wrote.

Check out the picture here: