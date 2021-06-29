Pics: Freida Pinto & Fiancé Cory Tran Expecting Their First Child

Freida Pinto and partner Cory Tran are expecting their first child.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Freida Pinto took to Instagram to share that she and fiancé Cory Tran are expecting their first child. Freida also shared a couple of photos of Cory holding her baby bump.
"Baby Tran, coming this Fall!", the actor captioned the photos.
Freida had announced her engagement to photographer Cory Tran on his birthday in 2019. Freida and Cory reportedly began dating in 2017.
The news of the child received a lot of love from fans and friends. Actor Hannah Simone wrote, "Oh my goooodness!!!!" Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji and commented, "Oh my God!" Actor Marcus Francis wrote, "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I’m so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"
Freida has been part of films such as Slumdog Millionaire, Immortals and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. She will be seen as Britain's World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a British limited series based on Shrabani Basu’s 'Spy Princess: The Life of Noor Inayat Khan'.
