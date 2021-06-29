Pics: Freida Pinto & Fiancé Cory Tran Expecting Their First Child

Freida had announced her engagement to photographer Cory Tran on his birthday in 2019. Freida and Cory reportedly began dating in 2017.

The news of the child received a lot of love from fans and friends. Actor Hannah Simone wrote, "Oh my goooodness!!!!" Stylist Tanya Ghavri dropped a heart emoji and commented, "Oh my God!" Actor Marcus Francis wrote, "Ooh my !!!! Freida!! I’m so so happy for you and Cory!!! Congratulation hon!"