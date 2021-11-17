Pics: Deepika, Ranveer Celebrate Third Wedding Anniversary in Uttarakhand

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh spent their third anniversary in Uttarakhand.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Uttarakhand a few days back. Deepika took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some photos of their mini vacation.
One of the photos show the couple sharing a fun moment. There are pictures of Ranveer sitting in a car and of him laughing by the fireplace. Another picture shows Deepika sitting in the sun and taking in the view.
Some pictures of Deepika and Ranveer posing with fans have also surfaced online.
Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in '83. While Ranveer plays former cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi Dev in the film. It is scheduled to release around Christmas this year.
