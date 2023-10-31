Ankita Lokhande Says Sushant Singh Rajput Broke Up With Her 'Suddenly'

She said: "Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He went away from my life suddenly one day. He was getting success so people were trying to manipulate him)."

Ankita also said that Sushant never gave her any explanation for the breakup. She added that while he was finding success, it took time for her to get over him as she felt she could never fall in love again.