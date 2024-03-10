'People Said I Could Afford Expensive Outfits Because Of a Fat Alimony': Malaika

Malaika Arora tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan when she was in her early 20s. The couple parted ways after 19 years of marriage. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Malaika spoke about how she outgrew the notion of "settling down" later in life.

Speaking about the reason behind getting married at 25 Malaika told the publication, "Not that I have grown up in a background where I was told ‘oh you have to get married at this age’. I was told to live my life, go out enjoy, meet more people, and have more relationships, I was told all of that. Yet, I don’t know what got into my head, I said by 22-23 I want to get married. No one forced me but it was what I needed to do right now because it was the best option I had at that moment."