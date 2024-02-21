ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Wish Kareena's Son Jeh On His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan turns 3.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turned three on 21 February. Aunt Soha Ali Khan posted an endearing birthday post for her ‘Jeh baba’. She shared photos of the birthday boy featuring Kareena and Saif. Meanwhile, Karisma also shared a pic while wishing him.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

0

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×