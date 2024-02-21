Pics: Soha Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Wish Kareena's Son Jeh On His Birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jeh Ali Khan turned three on 21 February. Aunt Soha Ali Khan posted an endearing birthday post for her ‘Jeh baba’. She shared photos of the birthday boy featuring Kareena and Saif. Meanwhile, Karisma also shared a pic while wishing him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
0
Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Jeh Ali Khan
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD