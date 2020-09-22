Payal Ghosh Files Police Complaint Against Anurag Kashyap: Report

The actor has alleged that Anurag Kashyap misbehaved with her in 2014. Quint Entertainment Actor Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Edited by The Quint) Celebrities The actor has alleged that Anurag Kashyap misbehaved with her in 2014.

Payal Ghosh has filed a complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station on Monday, 21 September, as per a report by Times of India. Ghosh has alleged that Kashyap sexually abused her at the end of 2014. Anurag Kashyap, through his lawyer, has denied all the allegations.

On 19 September, Payal Ghosh had tweeted about the alleged assault and tagged the Prime Minister's Office, urging them to take action against the director. She wrote, "@anuragkashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia, @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help!"

Responding to her allegations, Kashyap had tweeted, "It took so long for people to try and silence me, that is something. Well anyway, in the effort of trying to pull me down you lied so much that despite being a woman you dragged several other women along with you. Show some modesty, madam. All I will say is that all your allegations are baseless.”

(With inputs from Times of India)