Patralekhaa, Anushka Sharma & Bhumi Pednekar Wish 'Birthday Boy' Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 39th birthday today.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Rajkummar Rao celebrates his 39th birthday on Thursday, 31 August. To mark the actor's special day, several Bollywood celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi, and Bhumi Pednekar, took to Instagram to send their warm wishes.
Rajkummar's wife, actor Patralekhaa, also took to social media to wish the Guns & Gulaabs actor with a special video.
Sharing the video with her fans on Instagram, Patralekhaa captioned the post, "Birthday Boy (heart emoji) I love you (heart emoji)."
Have a look at the post here:
Anushka also took to Instagram to wish Rajkummar. Sharing a picture of the actor on her story, she wrote, "Happy birthday Raj! Wishing you love and light always."
In response, Rajkummar wrote, "Thank you so much Anushka (heart emojis)."
A screenshot of Anushka's Instagram story.
Huma also shared an unseen picture of the actor on her Instagram story. She captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my kind, warm, super funniestttt and most talented dost (heart emoji)."
Replying to Huma's wish, Rajkummar wrote, "Thank you meri pyaari dost."
A screenshot of Huma's Instagram story.
Rajkummar's Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi also wished him with a picture of themselves from the film. She wrote, "Badhaai Do (Wish) Raj ko it's his bday (heart emoji) May this year be full of Tipu-endous success and love. Have the best one (crown emoji)."
Re-sharing Bhumi's Instagram story, Rajkummar wrote, "Thank you so much Bhumiii. Love you dost."
A screenshot of Bhumi's Instagram story.
Kunal shared a candid picture of himself with the actor and wrote, "May this year be even more interesting than this conversation we had. Happy birthday mere bhai, Lots of love."
Have a look at Kuanl's post here:
A screenshot of Kunal's Instagram story.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in Raj & DK's gangster comedy series Guns & Gulaabs.
The actor will be next seen in Tushar Hiranandani's SRI, co-starring Alaya Furniturewalla.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)