Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Visit Golden Temple Ahead Of Wedding Proceedings

Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, Aam Aadmi Party MP, Raghav Chadha, made a delightful visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday morning. The couple, dressed in matching white attire, walked through the temple grounds with folded hands. After getting engaged in May, they are now eagerly preparing for their upcoming wedding later this year.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture from their visit to the Golden Temple and expressed her heartfelt emotions, saying, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh."