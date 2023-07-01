Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Visit Golden Temple Ahead Of Wedding Proceedings
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Parineeti Chopra and her fiancé, Aam Aadmi Party MP, Raghav Chadha, made a delightful visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday morning. The couple, dressed in matching white attire, walked through the temple grounds with folded hands. After getting engaged in May, they are now eagerly preparing for their upcoming wedding later this year.
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture from their visit to the Golden Temple and expressed her heartfelt emotions, saying, "My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88 Vaahe Guru da Khalsa Vaahe Guru di fateh."
Parineeti looked elegant in a white kurta salwar, draping her head with a dupatta, while Raghav wore a white kurta-pyjama paired with a grey Nehru jacket and covered his head with an orange cloth inside the temple. The couple was spotted upon their arrival at Amritsar airport before heading to the revered shrine.
The couple had previously exchanged rings on 13 May at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, in the presence of their close family members and esteemed guests.
