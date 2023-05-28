Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding to Take Place in Rajasthan?

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha's Wedding to Take Place in Rajasthan?

Pictures of Parineeti and Raghav at Jodhpur airport have surfaced online.
Celebrities
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were clicked outside Jodhpur airport on Sunday, 28 May.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding might take place in Rajasthan. On Sunday, 28 May, pictures and videos of the couple exiting Jodhpur airport surfaced online. Both of them also reportedly travelled to Udaipur and Kishangarh to check out wedding venues.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on 13 May in a private ceremony in New Delhi's Kapurthala house. Among the attendees were Priyanka Chopra, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and P Chidambaram.

