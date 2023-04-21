Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha Are Engaged: Report

As per a report by India Today, a source close to the new portal revealed, "Parineeti and Raghav's roka is done. It was a family affair and they both are very happy. The duo is likely to get married by October-end of this year. Parineeti and Raghav are in no rush and they both have work commitments that they need to take care of before getting into the wedding festivities.”

In continuation of the report, it also suggested that actor Priyanka Chopra, who is Parineeti's cousin will also be attending the Jio MAMI Film Festival which is around the same time as the reported wedding. She is the chairperson of this film festival.

Furthermore, the Ishaqzaade actor was also spotted wearing a silver band on her ring finger.

Parineeti was previously said to be dating director Maneesh Sharma. It has been a year since the two parted ways.