Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite goes viral.

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will finally tie the knot later this month, as per reports. Amidst the news of the couple's wedding, an invitation card for their reception has gone viral on the internet.

However, the authenticity of the wedding invite cannot be verified since neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on their social media handles.