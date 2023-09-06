Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception invite goes viral.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Admi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha will finally tie the knot later this month, as per reports. Amidst the news of the couple's wedding, an invitation card for their reception has gone viral on the internet.
However, the authenticity of the wedding invite cannot be verified since neither Parineeti nor Raghav have shared it on their social media handles.
According to the invitation, Raghav and Parineeti’s reception will be held in Chandigarh on 30 September. It reads, "Alka and Sunil Chadha, parents of Raghav Chadha invite you for the Reception lunch of their son ‘Raghav and Parineeti, daughter of Reena & Pawan Chopra on 30th September 2023 at Taj Chandigarh."
Have a look at the invite here:
Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in the presence of their friends and family earlier this year, in May, in Delhi's Kapurthala House.
As per reports, the couple will have a grand wedding at Udaipur's The Leela Palace in Rajasthan, and the pre-wedding festivities will begin on 17 September.
