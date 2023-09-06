Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Wedding to Be Held in Rajasthan: Report

A source close to the couple told the Hindustan Times, "Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It's going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24."

Speaking about the security arrangements at the wedding, the source further told the publication, "As a lot of politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been told to beef up security arrangements. A recce is underway by the police to ascertain a security plan."

Meanwhile, an India Today report stated that the wedding rituals will begin on 23 September at the Leela Palace and on 24 September at the Oberoi Udaivilas. The arrangements will accommodate over 200 guests, including 50 VVIP guests at the wedding.

Following the wedding, the couple will host a grand wedding reception in Gurugram, Haryana, as per reports.