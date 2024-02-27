Pankaj Udhas Last Rites to Be Held in Mumbai; Family Shares Statement

Pankaj Udhas passed away on 26 February.
(Photo Courtesy: X)
The news of legendary ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas' demise took everyone by shock. According to reports, the singer passed away in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after suffering from prolonged illness on Monday, 26 February.
Taking to social media on Monday, his daughter, Nayaab Udhas, shared details of the late singer's last rites.
The post read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."
Have a look:
The news of Pankaj's demise was first confirmed by his family on Instagram. A statement shared by his daughter read, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas on 26th February 2024 due to a prolonged illness."
Pankaj is known for delivering several ghazal hits like 'Aahat' (1980), 'Mukarar' (1981), 'Tarrannum' (1982), 'Mehfil' (1983), 'Nayaab' (1985), and 'Aafreen' (1986), among others.
