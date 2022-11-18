Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Biopic Called 'Atal'

Pankaj Tripathi To Play Atal Bihari Vajpayee In Biopic Called 'Atal'

The makers are aiming to release the film during Christmas 2023.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Pankaj Tripathi

|
(Photo: Amazon Prime Video)
)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pankaj Tripathi </p></div>

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to play the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a biopic called ATAL, the makers announced Friday, 18 November 2022.

The film was written by Utkarsh Naithani and directed by three-time National Award-winner Ravi Jadhav. Moreover, the film will revolve around the journey of Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister.

The actor took to social media to state in hindi, “I am getting the opportunity to portray the role of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. It is my honour to portray the role on the big screen.”

The film is being produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali and it is in association with 70MM Talkies. Moreover, it is being co-produced by Zeeshan Ahmad and Shivv Sharma.

Also Read‘Was Nervous About Remembering Legal Terms in Criminal Justice’: Pankaj Tripathi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT