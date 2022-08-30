‘Was Nervous About Remembering Legal Terms in Criminal Justice’: Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi and Rohan Sippy talk about Criminal Justice 3.
The star of Criminal Justice season 3, Pankaj Tripathi who plays advocate Madhav Mishra, and director Rohan Sippy talked to The Quint about their show.
Talking about his role, Pankaj Tripathi said, "Madhav Mishra is like a close relative to me. I didn't have to do much to prepare for the role. I bring my own humour and timing to the role. A lot of times, there isn't much difference before and after the scene is shot."
Director Rohan Sippy said, "The good factor of the series is that you can get very attached to a character. So, there was a huge advantage to taking Pankaj Tripathi's character forward across the three seasons."
Pankaj Tripathi and Rohan Sippy also talk about the difference between OTT and film, working with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, and the new cast, and much more. Tripathi, who has also been part of projects like Mirzapur and Gangs of Wasseypur, picks three of his favourite roles so far.
