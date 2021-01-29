Pakistani Filmmaker on Creating Art Without Self Doubt, Fear

This idea that bravery is a supreme virtue almost glorifies the fight we have to put up just to survive. I would rather be naive and create art without having to be brave . I also feel, in Manto’s time, the enemies were clear and obvious. Now we have devolved to a point where we live in a shadowy world without knowing where the threat is coming from. The enemy is a phantom. Additionally, the commercialisation and commodification of popular art makes many of its exponents irresponsible towards what they are putting out. We are now also in the age of information warfare and conspiracy theories that propagate propaganda and intolerance.

At one point, I just wanted to end the conflict and put things straight by releasing Zindagi Tamasha on YouTube. My father in his own inimitable way comforted me by saying, "when people die, you must bury them and move on. This is just a film. We will consider it dead and move on." His point was - you can't hold on to negativity because it does disservice to the beautiful human capacity to create. Art cannot be created with negativity. Good art certainly cannot.

So while working in Before The Sun Comes Up, a 24-hour live performance themed around capital punishment, I put myself through the five cathartic stages of grief, let it pass through my body and mind and released it. On a positive note, I am glad that teleplays like Gidh, which is directed by my sister Kanwal and Jhaanjhar Di Paanwan Chhankaar which I co-directed with her will now be seen globally. For a theatre lover like me, this is a very good way forward to connect with a larger audience. Beyond all the noisy din and debate, the human instinct recognises good art and the intent behind it.