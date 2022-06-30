Pakistani Actors Speak in Support of Alia Bhatt’s ‘I’m Not a Parcel’ Comment

The two took screenshots of Alia's story and shared it on their social media, supporting her statement. One of them wrote, "I thought only Pakistan thinks like this."

Zara wrote, "And I thought only Pakistan thinks like this. Especially, when brands wanted to drop me off when they got know I was expecting. Becoming pregnant and being an actress makes the society feel you are not good for work anymore. Well, guess what, women are good enough for everything and anything and it's time the dictators realise so. We don't have to prove our motherhood and craft to any patriarchy."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actor had a miscarriage in 2021.