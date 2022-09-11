Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019‘Things Might Get Difficult’: Ali Zafar on Shah Rukh Khan Collaborating With Him

‘Things Might Get Difficult’: Ali Zafar on Shah Rukh Khan Collaborating With Him

Ali Zafar also said that he is interested in working with actor Shehnaaz Gill in one of his songs.
Ali Zafar; Shah Rukh Khan.

Actor-singer Ali Zafar, who has worked in several Bollywood films including Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London Paris New York, and Chasme Baddoor, suggested in a recent interview that ‘things might get difficult’ if Shah Rukh Khan collaborated with him.

When asked if he’d want to collaborate with Shah Rukh, Zafar told Connect FM Canada, “Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (As of now, he shouldn't collaborate with me. I think difficulties might arise for him there).”

The actor-singer was also asked if he’d like to work with actor Shehnaaz Gill and he responded, “Agar Shehnaaz sun rahi hai toh, agar aap interested ho toh, (If Shehnaaz is listening, ‘If you’re interested…’) I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs.”

Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010 and was also part of Gauri Shinde’s film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

