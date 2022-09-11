‘Things Might Get Difficult’: Ali Zafar on Shah Rukh Khan Collaborating With Him

When asked if he’d want to collaborate with Shah Rukh, Zafar told Connect FM Canada, “Yaar abhi philhal to wo mere se na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein badh jaati hain (As of now, he shouldn't collaborate with me. I think difficulties might arise for him there).”

The actor-singer was also asked if he’d like to work with actor Shehnaaz Gill and he responded, “Agar Shehnaaz sun rahi hai toh, agar aap interested ho toh, (If Shehnaaz is listening, ‘If you’re interested…’) I would love to collaborate with you in one of my songs.”

Zafar made his Bollywood debut with Tere Bin Laden in 2010 and was also part of Gauri Shinde’s film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.