Pak Okays Rs 2.35 Cr To Purchase Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Houses

Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government has approved the release of Rs 2.35 crore for purchasing the ancestral homes of legendary Bollywood actors Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar located in the heart of this city and declared as the national heritages, as per a report by PTI.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has finally approved the proposal, allowing authorities to purchase the ancestral havelis at a rate determined by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Communication and Works Department (C&W).