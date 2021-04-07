Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Homes to Become Museums; Pak Enacts Law

Dilip Kumar, and Late Raj Kapoor
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Late Raj Kapoor's ancestral home named Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar's ancestral home are both located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar. In January 2021, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government approved the purchase of the ancestral homes in Peshawar for Rs 2.35 crore after threats of demolitions by landowners due to the properties' condition. However, all demolition attempts were stopped by the archaeology department and the ancestral homes were eventually declared heritage sites. It was confirmed that the KP archaeology department would convert the sites into museums.
The latest development is that the government enacted the Pakistan's Land Acquisition Act, 1894 which authorizes the possession of both the houses on an emergency basis.
Kapoor Haveli was built by Kapoor's grandfather Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor. Both actors were born in their ancestral homes and were raised there before the Partition. There were reports of conflict when the owner of Raj Kapoor's property claimed that the house was being grossly undervalued. "Even half a marla (151.75 square metres) of land in the area is not available for Rs 1.5 crore." AP had reported him saying.
In October last year, Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle shared his statement recounting memories from the house, including the 'sounds of (their) chatter and hearty laughter'.
While legendary actor Raj Kapoor passed away in 1988, Dilip Kumar turned 98 in December last year.
Published: undefined