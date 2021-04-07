Dilip Kumar & Raj Kapoor's Homes to Become Museums; Pak Enacts Law

Late Raj Kapoor's ancestral home named Kapoor Haveli, and Dilip Kumar's ancestral home are both located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar in Peshawar. In January 2021, Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) government approved the purchase of the ancestral homes in Peshawar for Rs 2.35 crore after threats of demolitions by landowners due to the properties' condition. However, all demolition attempts were stopped by the archaeology department and the ancestral homes were eventually declared heritage sites. It was confirmed that the KP archaeology department would convert the sites into museums.

The latest development is that the government enacted the Pakistan's Land Acquisition Act, 1894 which authorizes the possession of both the houses on an emergency basis.