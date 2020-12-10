Noted Marathi Music Composer Narendra Bhide Passes Away

Noted music composer Narendra Bhide, who has mainly composed songs for Marathi films, dramas and TV shows, passed away on Thursday (10 December) due to a heart attack, as per a report by Mumbai Mirror. Bhide was 47. He is survived by his parents, wife and two children.

Narendra Bhide was the music director in a number of popular films such as A Paying Ghost (2015), Deool Band (2015), Bioscope (2015) and Chi Va Chi Sau Ka (2017). He also gave music for a number of plays such as Kon Mhanta Takka dila?, Makdachya Hati Champagne, Katkon Trikon etc.

(With inputs from Mumbai Mirror)