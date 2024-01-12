'Not a Recent Issue': Sunny Leone Opens Up About Falling Prey to Deepfakes

Sunny Leone talks about falling prey to deepfakes.
(Photo: Instagram)
Sunny Leone has spoken about falling prey to deepfakes for years. In recent times, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Rashmika Mandanna have all been victims of deepfakes.
In an interview with India Today, Sunny said that deepfakes are "not a recent issue as many believe it to be."
Sunny was asked about actor Anushka Sen's morphed photos being shared online with derogatory comments.
Sunny added that celebrities cannot take precautions against deepfakes since it depends on the mindsets of people creating the malicious videos. "Everyone is trying to figure out how to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI). It's the shiny new penny at the moment. More than the fear of being replaced, celebrities are worried about their likeness being misused. We saw that happening a lot last year where fake photos, videos and even voices were put out, leading to a menace... It's a menace that's been going on for a long time. It's not a recent issue as many believe it to be."
