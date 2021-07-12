Bhuj Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha Are In Midst of a Raging War

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk. Bhuj: The Pride of India is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay plays IAF Squadron leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport when the war started.

The film will follow the Indian forces' fight during the war including the way they rebuilt the IAF airbase along with 300 women from a village nearby.

Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk are both part of the army. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha are from the village and are shows as 'fighters' in their own right. While Sonakshi can be seen battling a leopard with baby in hand.

The film has been directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who has also co-written it with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah, and Pooja Bhavoria. The film is scheduled to release on 13 August on Disney+ Hotstar.