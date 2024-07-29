Nick Jonas Explains the 'National Jiju' Tag On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Nick Jonas recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During his interaction with the host, the singer explained why he has received the "national jiju" tag in India.

Explaining the reason behind it, Nick told Jimmy, "As you know I am married to Priyanka (Chopra). When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju.’ Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India.”

In January this year, the Jonas Brothers performed in India at the Lollapalooza music festival. As Nick entered the stage, the Indian crowd welcomed him with chants of ‘jiju jiju’. Jimmy also played a clip from the concert which went viral on social media.