Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Nick Jonas Explains the 'National Jiju' Tag On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Nick Jonas Explains the 'National Jiju' Tag On Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

"I’m the older brother to India," Nick Jonas said on The Tonight Show.

Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Nick Jonas reveals why he is called 'Jiju' in India.</p></div>
i

Nick Jonas reveals why he is called 'Jiju' in India.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

advertisement

Nick Jonas recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During his interaction with the host, the singer explained why he has received the "national jiju" tag in India.

Explaining the reason behind it, Nick told Jimmy, "As you know I am married to Priyanka (Chopra). When we got married this hashtag started. I was ‘National Jiju.’ Jiju means elder sister’s husband, so effectively I’m the older brother to India.”

In January this year, the Jonas Brothers performed in India at the Lollapalooza music festival. As Nick entered the stage, the Indian crowd welcomed him with chants of ‘jiju jiju’. Jimmy also played a clip from the concert which went viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in an extravagant wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, through surrogacy in January 2022.

Also ReadPics: Priyanka Chopra Goes 'Whale Watching' With Mom Madhu Chopra & Malti Marie

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT