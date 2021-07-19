As a Mum You Wonder if You're Good Enough: Neha Dhupia on Second Pregnancy

Neha Dhupia with husband Angad Bedi
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @angadbedi)
Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi announced their second pregnancy today, on Instagram. In an interview, she talks about her experience of being pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with COVID-19, and how things are different this time around.
"Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she told Hindustan Times.
Neha and Angad welcomed their first child, Mehr, in November 2018, and the second baby is due in October.
She added that they've been more cautious than they were earlier and making sure that they mostly stay indoors. They're also spending quality time with Mehr. Neha is, sometimes, overwhelmed by the world but finds her calm eventually.
The couple's daughter Mehr is also trying to bond with the baby. “I also show her little babies and tell her that she’ll have a sibling soon. She has kept a pet name for the baby and I make sure she does rub on my belly and is aware," Neha revealed.
Neha added that Mehr, however, needs to be prepared for the new sibling since her time with family will be shared now.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined