Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy: Thank You, God

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia with their first child Mehr
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @nehadhupia)
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to become parents again. Neha shared a picture with Angad and their two-year-old daughter Mehr on Instagram.
Neha can be seen cradling her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."
Angad Bedi also shared the picture on social media and wrote, "New Home production coming soon.." Several celebrities including Navya Nanda Naveli, Sonu Sood, Diljit Dosanjh, Ananya Panday, and Kubbra Sait congratulated the couple under their posts.
Neha and Angad tied the knot on 10 May 2018, and announced their first pregnancy in August. The couple welcomed their first child in November.
Published: 19 Jul 2021,10:51 AM IST