Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Announce Second Pregnancy: Thank You, God

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are all set to become parents again. Neha shared a picture with Angad and their two-year-old daughter Mehr on Instagram.

Neha can be seen cradling her baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God. @prasadnaaik #WaheguruMehrKare."