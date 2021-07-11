Neetu Kapoor Will Be a Fab Mother-in-Law, Says Daughter Riddhima

Speaking to Yahoo Lifestyle Riddhima said, "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She’ll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won’t be a ghusu – the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too.”

Riddhima added that Neetu will spoil her daughter-in-law 'rotten'. "She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her… without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen".

Neetu Kapoor shares a very close bond with Alia. The duo often compliment each other on social media. On Neetu’s 63rd birthday last week, Alia shared a throwback picture of them, which also featured Ranbir, Riddhima and Riddhima’s daughter Samara. “Happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all. Love you @neetu54”, Alia wrote.