'Not Hiding My Daughter, I'm Proud of Her': Alia Bhatt On Revealing Raha's Face

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha in November 2022.
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha will turn a year this November. In a recent interview, Alia opened up about her motherhood experiences and why she hasn't revealed her daughter's face in public yet.

Speaking about protecting her child from the media, the actor told Hindustan Times, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old."

However, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor assured that she would reveal her daughter's face when she is comfortable with the idea.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of Jigra, where she will be acting and producing the action drama. She will also be seen in a period drama titled Baiju Bawra alongside Ranveer Singh.

