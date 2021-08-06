Neena Gupta On Her Relationship With Vivian Richards and Masaba's Birth

So yes, Vivian and I had an affair and I got pregnant.

He had already returned home when I found out. I thought about what this meant for me, my career and my entire life.

Should I keep the baby or should I abort it?

I also couldn’t confide in too many people at the time because I couldn’t risk the media finding out. I was a known figure and Vivian was an international star.

Some people advised me to get an abortion. Others cautioned against the perils of being a single parent. I listened to everyone patiently. They were all very concerned, I know. But once I was back home and alone, I asked myself: What do you think? How does this make you feel?

The answer was: I was giddy with joy! I was so happy to be pregnant. I was so excited to be a mother. My body was ready for the pregnancy. Maybe that’s why I got pregnant to begin with, because I sure as hell didn’t do this on purpose. Blame it on the pregnancy hormones or my youth and naivety, but I felt like this was really meant to be.

I also understood I wasn’t the only person who had a say in the situation. The baby’s father, Vivian, had an equal right. So, I called him one day and spoke to him for a long time.

‘I’m pregnant,’ I told him. ‘Would you have a problem if I were to have your baby?’

Vivian sounded happy and said I should go ahead. This assured me that I was doing the right thing.

As much as I wanted this child, I also did not want to go ahead if the father wasn’t on board. So, it came as a relief when Vivian supported my decision.