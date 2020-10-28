NCB Denies Giving Clean Chit to Karan Johar’s 2019 Party Video

NCB says it has not given a clean chit to the Karan Johar party video yet.

Sources in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have told The Quint that a clean chit has not been given to the video footage of the party held at filmmaker Karan Johar’s residence last year. The party was attended by Bollywood film actors including Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan among others. Several news platforms recently reported that a clean chit has been given by the NCB to the video of a party held at Karan Johar’s residence in which several Bollywood stars are seen.

Headline claiming NCB has given a clean chit to the Karan Johar party video.

In September, former Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had filed a complaint with the NCB alleging that the footage was from a ‘drug party’ at the filmmaker’s home and demanded that the party video should be investigated by the central agency.

It was reported that the NCB would re-examine the video from the party in light of the recent drugs probe in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many news media platforms have carried reports stating that the NCB has given a clean chit to the 2019 party video based on the findings submitted by the Forensic Science Laboratory officials. However, sources in the NCB have told The Quint that the news reports allegedly based forensic findings are ‘just speculation’. Filmmaker Karan Johar had on 25 September put out a statement on social media saying that allegations that drugs were consumed at the party held at his residence in 2019 are false and misleading.