NCB Conducts Search At Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's House: Report

The NCB is currently probing an alleged drug use in Bollywood.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has conducted a search at Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house, as per a report by India Today. Sources told the publication that officials recovered some amount of drugs at the producer's residence. Nadiadwala, who reportedly lives in the western suburbs of Mumbai, was not present at his home during the raid.

Nadiadwala's wife has been questioned by the NCB officials on Sunday, 8 November. The producer will be summoned by the agency for questioning soon, reports India Today.

Firoz Nadiadwala has produced films such as the Welcome franchise, Phir Hera Pheri, Awaara Pagal Deewana among others.