Deepika's Manager Karishma Resigns From KWAN Talent Agency: Report

On 27 October, Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after the probe agency seized drugs from her house, sources told The Quint. A report by The Indian Express stated that 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil were found at Prakash's residence.

An NCB official had also told Mumbai Mirror that investigations have revealed that Prakash was in touch with alleged drug peddlers arrested by the NCB and thus she has been summoned.

Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

(With inputs from Times Now)