Deepika's Manager Karishma Resigns From KWAN Talent Agency: Report

| (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash has resigned from KWAN Talent Agency, as per a report by Times Now. Karishma Prakash has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after drugs were seized from her residence. Sources told Times Now that Karishma Prakash resigned with immediate effect from KWAN in October. "Karishma Prakash resigned on 21 October. Her associations with Deepika Padukone and some other actors were only as a KWAN employee. Naturally, those connections will also be severed", sources told the publication.

On 2 November, sources told The Quint that Prakash has not yet replied to the summons and is 'untraceable'. She is yet to record her statement about the alleged drugs found from her residence.

On 27 October, Karishma Prakash was summoned by the NCB after the probe agency seized drugs from her house, sources told The Quint. A report by The Indian Express stated that 1.7 grams of charas and at least two bottles of CBD oil were found at Prakash's residence. An NCB official had also told Mumbai Mirror that investigations have revealed that Prakash was in touch with alleged drug peddlers arrested by the NCB and thus she has been summoned. Karishma Prakash had been questioned earlier by the probe agency that is investigating alleged use of drugs in Bollywood following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. (With inputs from Times Now)