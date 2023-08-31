Nayanthara Joins Instagram After Jawan's Trailer Release; Introduces Her Sons

Nayanthara makes her Instagram debut.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
South cine superstar Nayanthara, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Jawan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, joined Instagram on the film's trailer release day, on 31 August.
Nayanthara's Instagram bio reads, "Love Strength Peace". For her first Instagram post, the actor shared an adorable reel with her two baby sons, Uyir and Ulagam.
She captioned her post, "Naan vandhutaen nu sollu….(Tell me I'm here)."
Have a look at Nayanthara's first Instagram post here:
Jawan, helmed by Atlee, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.
The film will hit the big screens on 7 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)