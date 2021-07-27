Revathi on 'Navarasa' and Working With Vijay Sethupathi, Mani Ratnam

Actor Revathi and filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar talks to us about their short film Edhiri which is a part of the upcoming Tamil anthology Navarasa produced by Mani Ratnam. Edhiri also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Prakash Raj, and is based on the emotion of karuna or compassion of the navarasas.

In the video chat Revathi recalls her meeting with Mother Teresa when asked who comes to mind when one mentions the word 'compassion'. Nambiar candidly talks about wanting to work on the emotion of 'anger' but had to give it up on Mani Ratnam's request. Both Revathi and Nambiar also share their thoughts on their long association with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Watch the video for more.