Naseeruddin Shah's Son Vivaan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Vivaan Shah was recently busy with the promotions of A Suitable Boy.

Naseeruddin Shah's younger son Vivaan has tested positive for coronavirus. A Times of India report quoted him as saying, "Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus and am not well".

Vivaan Shah was recently busy promoting his web series A Suitable Boy, also starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala among others.

A source told the publication that Vivaan got COVID-19 symptoms last week and got himself tested.

Vivaan has joined a long list of Indian filmstars who tested positive for the virus. Some names include Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Baahubali actor Tamannaah Bhatia.

