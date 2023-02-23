'Bricks to Soap, Today Everything Has a Jingoistic Colour': Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, Taj: Divided by Blood, which releases on Zee5 on 3 March. The veteran actor plays Emperor Akbar in the series.

Speaking to The Quint about what drew him to the show Naseeruddin said, "Taj has a very original approach, though it contains a part of the fiction (Anarkali's character, for example) that has become history. Secondly, the show has a very non-Mughal approach, what we understand from movies like Taj Mahal. What drew me to the show is that Akbar isn't only shown as a benevolent, broad-minded, compassionate ruler, which he was. It also explores his grey areas".