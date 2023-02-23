'Bricks to Soap, Today Everything Has a Jingoistic Colour': Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah speaks about the challenges artistes face today.
Naseeruddin Shah is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, Taj: Divided by Blood, which releases on Zee5 on 3 March. The veteran actor plays Emperor Akbar in the series.
Speaking to The Quint about what drew him to the show Naseeruddin said, "Taj has a very original approach, though it contains a part of the fiction (Anarkali's character, for example) that has become history. Secondly, the show has a very non-Mughal approach, what we understand from movies like Taj Mahal. What drew me to the show is that Akbar isn't only shown as a benevolent, broad-minded, compassionate ruler, which he was. It also explores his grey areas".
Naseeruddin Shah also spoke about whether a film like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro can be made and released today. "I don't think it can be made and released today. Kundan Shah wrote a sequel to Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, but it was nothing like the original. Actually, even the script of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro seemed funny. It sounded silly to me. Secondly, the film deals with corruption and when we made it the year was 1982. At that time, giving 50 paise to a cop to get off the hook was a big deal. Now, you have to give him 500 bucks. Corruption everyone has expanded exponentially, so it would be a very vast movie. It would be difficult to get past the lobbying today to make a sequel to the film".
Speaking about how certain sections of the media report incidents in a way that trigger hate Naseeruddin replied,
