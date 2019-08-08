Tough Times Ahead for Art: Ratna Pathak Shah & Naseeruddin Shah

But in those days was it considered nicer to be a part of theatre than Hindi cinema?

RPS: Oh, there have always been snooty people who looked down on anything popular. So yeah, sure when films were popular people looked down on films, if theatre was more popular people looked down on theatre also before that.

NS: Well, in my family it was just unthinkable to talk of trying to be an actor and I had never confessed to anyone except my two brothers who encouraged me. Somehow the news found its way to my father by the time I had finished my college. Then I could do what I pleased.

For the full conversation, watch the video!

Camera: Sanjoy Deb

Camera Assistant: Gautam Sharma

Video Editor: Ashish MacCune