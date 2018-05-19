Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Jr NTR): Celebrated Yet Underrated

Student No 1, directed by Baahubali's SS Rajamouli, was an awesome launchpad both for Rajamouli and NTR Jr. Great drama, great fights, unbelievable dance from someone on the plumper side!

But then, he looked so much like his grandfather, that almost all the movies, right up until 2006, were misfits for him. The movies did well, but here was someone barely out of his teens mouthing dialogues that were written to remind people of his grandfather. Over the top melodrama, bouts of weeping that would soak his whole torso, fights that would fill the screen with blood like that scene in the shining.

Don't get me wrong. Most of these movies did well. Rakhi and Simhadri, for example, were blockbusters. Aadi, Naaga and Subbu did well. But then there were the flops; Andhrawala, Samba, Naa Alludu, Narasimhudu, Ashok.

All almost consecutively.

To put this in perspective, this is 2018, and Taraka is just 27 films old as of now. And he's had his fair share of box office bombs. But then something happened in 2007, that made his success or failure at the box office immaterial.

It started, with SS Rajamouli's Yamadonga.