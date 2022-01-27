Nagarjuna Opens Up About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth’s Separation

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya had earlier said that the decision to end their marriage was mutual. While he was promoting a new film, he had said during an interaction, “It is okay to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness.”

Nagarjuna also said that he believes that problems arose in their marriage after New Year 2021. He told IndiaGlitz, “They both have been together for 4 years in the marriage life but no problem like this came between them. Both were so close and I don't know how it came down to this decision. They even celebrated 2021's New Year together, it seems that the problems have arisen after that.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Issued Statement About 'False Rumours'

After Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their decision to split, Samantha had also issued a statement about a ‘relentless’ attack against her.