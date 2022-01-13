'Best Decision': Naga Chaitanya On Separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Earlier, Samantha Ruth had said to Filmfare, “I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was.”

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced their separation with identical statements on social media. The statement, posted on 2 October, read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."