'Best Decision': Naga Chaitanya On Separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation last year.
Actor Naga Chaitanya has opened up about his divorce with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time. In an interaction with media, Naga Chaitanya said, “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation.”
Earlier, Samantha Ruth had said to Filmfare, “I know I'm still going to live my life and with all the issues that I now faced in my personal life, I was surprised at how strong I was. I thought I was a much weaker person. I thought that with my separation, I would crumble and die. I didn't think I was capable of being this strong...Today I'm very very proud of how strong I'm because I really didn't know I was.”
Actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu had announced their separation with identical statements on social media. The statement, posted on 2 October, read, “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths."
The statement added, "We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.”
On the work front, Samantha was last seen in a song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise and is set to make her international debut with Philip John’s The Arrangements of Love. In January 2021, she had also announced her upcoming film Shaakuntalam.
Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the Kalyan Krishna Kurasala directorial Bangarraju with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Krithi Shetty, and Ramya Krishnan.
