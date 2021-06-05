Naagin 3 Actor Pearl Puri Arrested on Rape Charges

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly raping and molesting a minor. Sanjay Patil, DCP Zone 2, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar, said “The incident is old but the 17-year-old minor victim complained to us along with her mother at the police station and we registered a case under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, 2012."

He added that the actor has been remanded in police custody by the Vasai court. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, ANI reported.